Bahamas Ministry Of Tourism And Aviation Statement On CDC Requiring Proof Of A Negative COVID-19 Test For All Air Passengers Arriving In The United States

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation
The Bahamas Poised to Seamlessly Integrate New CDC Order into Existing Protocols
NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that all air passengers flying to the U.S. from a foreign country will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 viral test (PCR or Antigen test), taken no more than 3 days prior to the flight. This new regulation will apply to all travellers ages 2 and older, including U.S. citizens and international travellers. The order will go into effect on January 26, 2021.
Furthermore, any person who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last three months must be prepared to show documentation of recovery, which consists of proof of their positive viral test, coupled with a letter from a healthcare provider or a public health official, providing clearance to travel. Airlines will be responsible for confirming the negative test result or documentation of recovery for all passengers before they board, and will deny boarding to any person who does not provide documentation of a negative test or recovery, or chooses not to take a test. Read more >>