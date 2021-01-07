Bahamas Ministry of Health addresses news headline about ‘CoVax’ for children

Deandrea S. Hamilton
The Bahamas – January 6, 2021 – The Ministry of Health wishes to address an article stating “Govt Discussing Mandatory COVID Vaccine for Students” which emanated from an impromptu press briefing by the Minister of Health, Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
The Ministry wishes to clarify that no one under the age of 18 years of age, including children in The Bahamas, will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine. Although the Government of The Bahamas has been proactive in securing mechanisms that will give the Bahamian people access to this much-needed vaccine, the Ministry of Health underscores that administration of the COVID-19 vaccine is entirely voluntary.