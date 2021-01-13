Bahamas International Film Festival: Zoe Wittock’s Jumbo wins New Visions prize

Zoe Wittock’s Jumbo has won the New Visions prize at the Bahamas International Film Festival (BIFF).
It is the latest festival credit for the France-Belgium-Luxembourg co-production, which started at Sundance 2020 and has also worked at Berlinale and Jeonju. It was chosen for the Discovery prize at last year’s European Film Awards.
The movie is loosely based on a story where a woman falls in love with a theme park attraction. The movie plot shows a character named Jeanne- a shy young female who works in an amusement park. The story shows that she is fascinated with carousels and still lives at home with her mother. That’s when Jeanne meets Jumbo, the park’s new flagship attraction.
Wittock’s debut feature stars Noémie Merlant as a young lady who works in an entertainment park and finds herself invited to the new flagship ride.
The BIFF Spirit of Freedom winners were Niav Conty’s US drama Small Time, which debuted at Cinequest Film Festival in the US last year, and Brazilian indigenous rapper documentary My Blood Is Red, directed by Marcelo Vogelaar, Thiago Dezan, and Graceila Guarani. Read more >>