Bahamas Integrating New CDC Order Into Existing Protocols

Donald Wood
Travel Pulse
Government officials in The Bahamas said the islands have successfully implemented stringent measures to adhere to the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regulations.
The CDC announced earlier this week that international travelers arriving in the U.S. would be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days before the flight.
The new requirements go into effect on January 26 and apply to all passengers two years and older, as well as U.S. citizens returning to America. For those that previously tested positive, they must show documentation of recovery, with the airlines being responsible for verifying the negative test result or post-COVID paperwork.
“The Bahamas Government will continue to work in accordance with the CDC to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has been our top priority since the onset of this global pandemic,” Bahamas Minister of Tourism Dionisio D'Aguilar said. “Our journey has not been without bumps in the road, but we have made great strides in combatting this virus as evidenced by the very low case numbers we have now achieved.” Read more >>