Bahamas: Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina Construction Underway

NEW PROVIDENCE, THE BAHAMAS – Transformation has begun of the iconic Hurricane Hole Marina on Paradise Island into what will be the leading superyacht destination in The Bahamas. Renamed Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina at Paradise Landing, the renowned destination has been fully reimagined to include luxury residences, retail services, amazing dining, and amenities designed for owners, guests and crew.
Construction is underway with the completion of the marina scheduled for Q4 2021. Read more >>