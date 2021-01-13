Bahamas first in C’bean to get COVID vaccine

New York Carib News
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pearl McMilian says that a COVID-19 vaccination will be available in the country during the first quarter of this year.
Speaking during a press conference on Friday, she could not give a definitive timeline for a vaccine’s arrival or significant details about the vaccination protocol.
McMillan said healthcare workers, frontline workers, people who are at high risk for catching the virus or succumbing to the disease, are prioritized for the vaccination first.
She added that a phased approach will ensure that high-risk groups are immunized, then other groups.