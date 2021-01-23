Atlantis Paradise Island Offers Free Onsite COVID-19 Testing

Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas joins a number of other resorts in the Caribbean in offering free, onsite COVID-19 testing.
The resort is offering the Rapid Antigen testing for up to two guests returning to the U.S.
The complimentary testing is performed by experienced clinical technicians and registered nurses and is available at the resort's Beach and Royal Towers for guests ages infant to adult. The results are available within 30 minutes, and guests receive documentation to present at the airport for their journey home.