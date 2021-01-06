Art back in the spotlight at Baha Mar

Baha-Mar-SLS-and-Hyatt - Photo ©️ADerek Catalano
Emma Van Wynen
The Nassau Guardian
As visitors trickle into the islands of The Bahamas once again, renowned mixed-media artist and Baha Mar Creative Art Director John Cox is feeling positive about the reopening of the resort, which includes The Current Gallery and Art Center.
Prior to Baha Mar’s official reopening to the public on December 17, after an extended period of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cox explained: “It’s like a measured enthusiasm that I have. I don’t expect it to just go from zero to 100, but I am happy that it seems like there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”
Since its opening in 2017, Baha Mar has been recognized by many for its artistic brilliance, showcased in myriad spaces across the 1,000-acre resort complex.
Cox was tasked with overseeing the curation of the entire property before construction of the luxury resort ever began.
“As far back as when Baha Mar was starting, the original Baha Mar with Sarkis Izmirlian, the idea was to really populate it with Bahamian art as much as possible,” Cox said. Read more >>