Appointment of Acting Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs

ZNS Bahamas
University of The Bahamas (UB) announces the appointment of Associate Professor Mrs. Lottis Shearer-Knowles as the Acting Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs, effective 4th January 2021. A veteran member of faculty, Mrs. Shearer-Knowles is the former Director of the Honours Programme and Interim Dean of Liberal and Fine Arts.
As Acting Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs, she will support the administrative operation of Academic Affairs. Working closely with the Vice President of Academic affairs, she will manage faculty concerns; research and help to resolve challenges and issues related to the Office of Academic Affairs; and assist with the delivery, review, assessment and evaluation of existing academic programmes and the development of new programmes, in accordance with the mission of the institution. Read more >>