AML Donates $43k to National Food Distribution Task Force

Nassau Presentation - (L) Renea Bastian, VP of Marketing, AML Foods; (C) Shelagh Pritchard, Director, Lend A Hand Bahamas; (R) Elvano Johnson, Manager, Solomon's Yamacraw
ZNS Bahamas
AML Foods Limited through their brands, Solomon’s, Cost Right, Fresh Market and Domino’s Pizza presented representatives from the National Food Distribution Task Force in New Providence and Grand Bahama with $43,000 in food vouchers to help Bahamians on the national feeding program.
Food Vouchers were received on behalf of the taskforce by Lend A Hand Bahamas in New Providence and the Feed Grand Bahama Food Assistance Program in Freeport, Grand Bahama. Through their annual Feed 5000 program AML Foods has donated almost half a million dollars since launching in 2016. “We are proud to once again be able to assist those in need in our community. Read more >>