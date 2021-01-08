Amanda Coulson departs National Art Gallery of The Bahamas to lead new Tern Gallery

ArtForum
Amanda Coulson is stepping down from her post as executive director of the National Art Gallery of the Bahamas to take up the role of founding director of TERN Gallery, a new space in Nassau, Bahamas, dedicated to showcasing and elevating the work of young and emerging Bahamian and Caribbean artists, and to bringing the region’s art scene to greater international prominence.
Before coming to the National Gallery of the Bahamas as director in 2011, Coulson, who holds a masters in fine arts from New York University, cofounded the VOLTA Art Fair. The event, taking place annually, in New York and Basel, host smaller and emerging galleries. She additionally worked as a freelance writer and curator championing Bahamian artists.