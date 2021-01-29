AG on defensive

Rachel Scott
The Nassau Guardian
Attorney General Carl Bethel said yesterday that, contrary to what some critics have said, a state of emergency is necessary to enforce COVID-19 mitigation measures – particularly curfews, lockdowns, and travel restrictions.
“In a situation where there are restrictions of hitherto enjoyed rights – the right to go out any time of the night and come back, etc. — by curfews or travel restrictions, when you have this, the maximum amount of certainty of the legal efficacy of the mandate must be adhered to at all times,” said Bethel during debate in the Senate on a resolution to extend the state of emergency to May 23.
“We can’t take chances and roll the dice as to whether or not a law is effective because people must know with certainty what is the law that governs their conduct at any one time.
"If there is any degree of uncertainty, then people will naturally take advantage of the uncertainty and have a plausible reason to challenge the applicability of the law to prevent them from doing whatever they want to do."