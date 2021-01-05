Administrative, teacher shortage a grave concern for GB schools

Pictured from left are Director of Education Marcellus Taylor; to Bahamas Education Managerial Union (BEMU) Area Vice President for Grand Bahama Frazette Gibson and Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) Area Vice President for GB Quinton Laroda. (PHOTOS: TFN FILES)
FN Night Editor Barbara Walkin
The lack of a full complement of administrators and teachers at several government-operated schools on the island continues to be a challenge, particularly with the reopening of the institutions– Monday, January 4.
This daily learned that administrators at Jack Hayward Junior High, Sister Mary Patricia Russell Junior, Hugh Campbell Primary and Walter Parker Primary, are performing dual roles and are concerned that their employer, the Ministry of Education, "is dragging its proverbial feet in appointing persons to various positions that need to be filled."
The Freeport News reached out to Bahamas Education Managerial Union (BEMU) Area Vice President for Grand Bahama Frazette Gibson, who informed that there are administrative shortages at the schools.
“Currently all schools are not outfitted with administrators, namely Jack Hayward Junior High, Sister Mary Patricia Russell Junior, Hugh Campbell Primary, and Walter Parker Primary, in particular. Only have three administrators have been serving for this past school term.
“Presently, vice principals are holding down and managing those schools. It is unfair to them. Persons would have already had interviews since September 14, 2020 (with the Public Service Commission) and I am more baffled than anything else, as to why persons could not have been given their appointment letters to date,” Gibson stated.
She maintained that Nassau held its interviews and prior to school opening (in September 2020), persons received their letters.
“Our present administrators are overworked, but they are doing the best that they can. However, this is unacceptable and inexcusable,” said Gibson. Read more >>