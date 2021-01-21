‘Abhorrent And Cruel’: Beatings Video Sparks Demands For Action To Protect Vulnerable Kids

ENGLERSTON MP Glenys Hanna Martin. (File photo)
KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
A FORMER Cabinet minister has urged Social Services Minister Frankie Campbell to move with haste to remove all those involved in the “abhorrent and cruel” beating of children at an emergency care home.
Glenys Hanna-Martin, the Progressive Liberal Party’s shadow social services minister, urged that a bi-partisan commission be appointed to formally investigate the matter and the general state of affairs at the Children’s Emergency Hostel.
The Englerston MP said the vetting, training, management oversight and monitoring of staff in all children’s care facilities should be reviewed.
Meanwhile, children’s rights attorney Tavarrie Smith said the incident was appalling, adding that a mental health professional and a forensic interviewer should have been sent to the home to provide counselling and assessments to all of the residents.
Officials were yesterday tight-lipped as to whether the workers were still employed at the hostel or remained involved with those children. Read more >>