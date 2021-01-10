A 75-year retail institution becomes latest casualty of COVID-19

Paige McCartney
The Nassau Guardian
One of the oldest businesses in Downtown Nassau is preparing to close its doors permanently, after 75 years of providing some of the island’s most exquisite and delicate homewares to the Bahamian public.
Established in a pre-independence Bahamas in 1946, The Linen Shop has seen its share of turmoil – surviving through multiple recessions, changes in government and an evolving economy – but nothing could prepare it for COVID-19.
Senior buyer for The Linen Shop Gloria Raine said while she considers the store an institution and even though she and her staff are heartbroken, the writing had been on the wall for a long time now.
“Aside from John Bull and I think A. Baker and Sons, that’s another longstanding store, it’s a very small handful left that have any history at all,” she told Guardian Business standing at the entrance of the store.
The COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing lockdowns and travel restrictions has laid a heavy hand on the business, which over the years has relied mostly on cruise passengers, who have been non-existent since last year in February.