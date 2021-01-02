Saturday, January 2, 2021

2021 Travel Trends: What Travelers Need to Know For the New Year

 
Saving money on travel. (photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / seb_ra)

Janeen Christoff 
Travel Pulse

As vaccinations continue to role out, 2021 is beginning on a note of hopefulness. 

Americans, weary of staying home, are looking forward to the spring and summer months when many believe travelers will be able to begin taking vacations again. 

While the year will likely not be on par with pre-Covid travel, as we start to slow the spread of the coronavirus, traveling will be safer and easier to undertake. How will Americans likely return to travel? Look for these trends to dominate the industry in 2021.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,