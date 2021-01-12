2021 Bahamas charter show cancelled

The Triton
The 2021 Bahamas Charter Yacht Show, originally scheduled for late February, has been canceled. In its place, the Association of Bahamas Marinas is planning a Bahamas-themed event on Feb. 25-26 at Rybovich Superyacht Marina in West Palm Beach.
In a press release sent out this morning, the Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM) stated the cancelation of the show was out of “consideration to the charter yachts and crew participating, charter brokers traveling from abroad, and out of respect for the of government of The Bahamas during this COVID environment.”
The event will showcase charter yachts that travel The Bahamas and educate the international brokerage community about charter opportunities in the islands as well as offer up-to-date travel information.