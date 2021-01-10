180 Club Med staff terminated; MP “disappointed” in outcome

Club Med Columbus Isle, San Salvador, Bahamas. (PHOTO COURTESY OF CLUB MED)
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) President Darrin Woods has confirmed 180 employees from Club Med Columbus Isle on San Salvador have been terminated.
The resort previously intended to reopen in December 2020, but last month pushed that date back to December 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to Woods, the resort chose to let the employees go and pay them severance as a result of the uncertainty as to when it will be able to reopen. Read more >>