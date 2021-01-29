100k Will Need Aid To Continue: Feeding Network Boss Warns Crisis Looming When Programme Ends

DONATIONS given previously by Rupert Roberts to the Feeding Network. Officials say the National Food Distribution Task Force is due to end in March, but 100,000 will still need food assistance then.
LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
BAHAMAS Feeding Network Executive Director Philip Smith fears some 100,000 people will still need food assistance after the National Food Distribution Task Force’s programme ends in March.
Officials have said they expect the current third phase to be the final stage of the food programme.
However, with so much economic uncertainty in the country, Mr Smith said he hopes the government will consider extending the programme at least until September.