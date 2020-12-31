Will COVID-19 Vaccines Be Required to Fly in 2021?

Laurie Baratti
Travel Pulse
After what’s felt like the longest nine months of our lives, COVID-19 vaccines have finally become a reality, promising a long-awaited deliverance from lockdowns and generalized paranoia about being around other humans.
Besides making grocery store visits less stressful, vaccinations have the potential to inspire a new degree of confidence among travelers and help to reboot the industry.
But, while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved and are being administered to select persons, it’s bound to be a long while before inoculations are available to most of the public. Read more >>