Vatican begins investigation after Pope's Instagram page likes a racy photo of a scantily clad Brazilian model

Emmanuel's Blog
The Vatican has launched an investigation into the Pope’s Instagram account after his official page “liked” a raunchy picture of a scantily clad Brazilian bikini model, Natalia Garibotto.
The Oct. 5 photo shows Garibotto wearing a racy outfit along with the caption, “I can teach you a thing or two," and a happy devil emoji.
Francis' verified Instagram account, Franciscus, was one of the pages liking Natalia Garibotto’s photo before it abruptly “unliked” the image last week, according to the Catholic News Agency. Read more >>