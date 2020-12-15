‘Vaccines Must Not Be Rushed’: Sands Urges Caution As U.S. Starts Rollout For New Drugs To Combat Covid

Dr. Duane Sands
TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT
tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net
FORMER Health Minister Dr Duane Sands says The Bahamas should conduct its own independent investigation into new COVID-19 vaccines.
Sandra Lindsay, a nurse in New York, was the first person in the United States to receive a COVID vaccine yesterday. The US now joins the United Kingdom which started vaccinating its citizens last week.
Dr. Sands, speaking to The Tribune from his office yesterday, said there should be a comprehensive look at the vaccines now coming into use.
“I think we need to look at this thing comprehensively,” he said. “First of all, we should all as human beings be astonished at the rapidity and embrace of technology which has resulted in this historic finish, in terms of producing a vaccine. However, that doesn’t mean that we should simply accept the comments being made by the persons making those comments.
“We should not surrender our sovereign responsibility because no one is going to pay attention to the concerns of Bahamian citizens more than Bahamians. This is not to diminish the responsibility of PAHO and WHO, however, The Bahamas has to go through the process of making sure, like every other country, that they have gone line by line and page by page of this data to see whether or not people that look like you and me are represented, to make sure that the adverse effects have been disclosed to the public and that process is more than someone just standing up and saying, ‘you should take this’.” Read more >>