U.S. surpasses 15 million coronavirus cases

Tim Darnell
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The U.S. surpassed 15 million confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, further solidifying its position as the world’s leader in not only cases but also virus deaths.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Johns Hopkins University’s School of Medicine reported 15,019,092 cases in the U.S., far more than India’s 9.7 million, the second most in the world. More than 284,000 U.S. deaths have been recorded.
Deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to more than 2,200 a day on average, matching the peak reached last April.
Cases per day have eclipsed 200,000 on average for the first time on record, with the crisis all but certain to get worse because of the fallout from Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. Virtually every state is reporting surges just as a vaccine appears days away from getting the go-ahead in the U.S. Read more >>