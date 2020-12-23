U.S. Passport, Citizenship and Notarial Services

Renew your U.S. Passports by mail or in person.
US Embassy in The Bahamas
RENEW YOUR U.S. PASSPORT BY MAIL (FORM DS-82) – ADULTS ONLY
Did you know that adult U.S. citizens with 10-year passports can renew their passports via mail? We encourage adults to renew by mail, so that U.S. citizens requiring interviews, such as children, may be prioritized for appointments.
If you were previously issued a 10-year validity passport, you may apply for the replacement by submitting a completed form DS-82. Read more >>