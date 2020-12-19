US donates six boat engines to RBPF and Customs

RBPF Commissioner Paul Rolle (right) and US Embassy International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Director Garrett Wilkerson converse at the event. AHVIA J. CAMPBELL
Rachel Scott
The Nassau Guardian
The US Embassy in Nassau yesterday donated six Mercury Verado 350 horsepower boat engines to the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and the Bahamas Customs Department’s Marine Unit.
Four of the engines, for the RBPF Marine Unit, were delivered yesterday, and the remaining two will be delivered to the Customs Marine Unit in Freeport, Grand Bahama.
The engines are valued at over $168,000.
During a ceremony at the Police Training College, Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said the engines allow the boat – an Apostle marine interceptor – to travel from New Providence to Andros in 25 minutes and to Inagua in four hours.
The boat will be stationed in Grand Bahama. Read more >>