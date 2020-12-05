Upgrades to GB Ministry of Agriculture Facilities

On a tour of renovation of the Ministry of Agriculture’s main building in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Minister Michael Pintard, Minister Kwasi Thompson and Minister Iram lewis, got a chance to look at the construction work taking place on four new vendor booths on the property, Thursday, December 3, 2020. The new booths will house Bahamian entrepreneurs, who create and sell Bahamian items. (BIS Photo/Lisa Davis)
Four new vendor booths painted in bright Caribbean colours will provide an attractive complement to Grand Bahama’s existing Farmer’s Market. The booths, being constructed on the grounds of the Min. of Agriculture, will soon be opened and ready to be occupied by the Farmer’s Cooperative, the Apiary Cooperative, and other creative Bahamian entrepreneurs, according to Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, the Hon. Michael Pintard.
Minister Pintard viewed the new booths as he toured upgrades to Agriculture’s main facilities, Thursday, joined by Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Senator Kwasi Thompson and Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Minister Iram Lewis. There is significant renovation work being carried out on the Ministry of Agriculture’s main building: Minister Pintard’s tour was to inspect the overall refurbishment and creation of additional space to facilitate the Ministry’s initiatives.
He noted that it is the government's intentions over the next several months to transform the Farmer's Market, ensuring that it is authentically Bahamian in terms of agricultural produce and handicraft.