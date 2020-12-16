Updated – Behind Bars: Nygard In Jail After Us Cops Strike

RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE US Department of Justice charged Peter Nygard yesterday with sex trafficking and racketeering offences, unsealing a nine-page indictment that accuses the wealthy fashion mogul of sweeping criminal conduct involving minors and others.
The US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York said in a statement that Mr Nygard was taken into custody on Monday in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada by Canadian authorities at the request of US officials.
Mr Nygard’s alleged conduct, the Southern District of New York said, arises “out of a decades-long pattern of criminal conduct involving at least dozens of victims in the United States, The Bahamas and Canada, among other locations.”
The indictment represents the gravest legal threat the long-time Lyford Cay resident has ever faced and it comes months after a class action lawsuit was filed in New York accusing him of raping numerous women, many of them Bahamians. The assertions in yesterday’s indictment largely mirror the allegations in the lawsuit.
Mr Nygard has been charged with one count of racketeering, one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, three counts of sex trafficking of a minor and by force, fraud or coercion, one count of transportation of a minor for purpose of prostitution, two counts of transportation for purpose of prostitution and one count of transportation for purpose of prostitution and illegal sexual activity.