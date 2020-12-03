UN commission removes cannabis from “world’s most dangerous drugs” list

Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs today voted to remove cannabis and cannabis resin from its list of the “world’s most dangerous drugs”, a move the Associated Press (AP) is stating could have an impact on global “loosening of international controls on medical marijuana”.
The AP noted, however, that the vote “does not clear UN member nations to legalize marijuana under the international drug control system”.
"The Vienna-based UN agency said in a statement that it had voted 27-25, with one abstention, to follow the World Health Organization's recommendation to remove cannabis and cannabis resin from Schedule IV of the 1961 Convention on Narcotic Drugs, where it was listed with heroin and several other opioids," the article read.