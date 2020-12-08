UK readies for 'V-Day,' its 1st shots in war on coronavirus

Britain's rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday has been dubbed “V-Day,” recalling the World War II D-Day landings that marked the start of the final push to defeat Nazi Germany.
The vaccine will first go to people over 80 who are either hospitalized or have scheduled outpatient appointments, and nursing home workers.
Danica Kirka
Associated Press
A week after the U.K. became the first Western country to authorize widespread use of a vaccine against COVID-19, it is preparing to administer its first shots on Tuesday in its war on the virus.
Those 800,000 doses will first go to people over 80 who are either hospitalized or already have outpatient appointments scheduled, along with nursing home workers.
In other words, the National Health Service is saying to the waiting public, in effect: Don't call us, we'll call you. Only those who have been contacted by the NHS to arrange an appointment will be getting the jab.
Most people will have to wait until next year before there is enough vaccine on hand to expand the program. Read more >>