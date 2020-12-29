U.B COVID-19 Taskforce raises over $30,000 for student technology support

ZNS Bahamas
In an effort to cushion the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on everyday life and the sharp, unprecedented transition to a virtual reality for its student body, University of The Bahamas (UB) officials immediately spearheaded efforts to secure funding for technology. Corporate partners and individual donors both locally and abroad heard the University’s cry, and immediately came to the rescue.
At a recent virtual gathering of the COVID-19 Taskforce for technology the team celebrated their collective efforts to yield over $30,000 in cash, pledges, and in-kind donations towards its COVID-19 Technology Relief Fund, including donations from nine Bahamas Petroleum Dealers Association members. The donations will go a long way in assisting several UB students continue their education in the “new normal” caused by COVID-19. Read more >>