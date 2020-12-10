Turnquest: FNM has “good” chance of election win

East Grand Bahama MP Peter Turnquest
Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest insisted yesterday that the Free National Movement (FNM) still has a “good” chance of winning the next general election.
Turnquest defended the work of the Minnis administration, in his first interview since his resignation from Cabinet last month.
The former finance minister resigned amidst allegations in an untested writ of summons claiming his involvement in a $30 million “bogus loan” scheme.
Responding to questions from the media regarding his party’s re-election bid, Turnquest said: “My party’s chances of winning the next election are good.
“No administration goes without some challenges, but if you weigh it in the balance, I think that we’ve done some good work over the last three years and we’ll see what happens when the time comes.”
During the evening sitting of Parliament on Monday, Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine once again castigated the FNM for their performance since coming into office, indicating that many of them have disappointed the Bahamian people, their families and friends.
McAlpine suggested many FNM MPs will not be re-elected in the next general election.
Asked whether he will seek to run again for office in 2022, Turnquest said: “We’ll see what happens.” (source)