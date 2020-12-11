'Tremendously exciting' 5th century Roman mosaic found in Britain

Sara Spary, CNN
Archaeologists have uncovered Britain's first 5th century Roman mosaic -- a find of "enormous" historical significance which could change the way historians view the period it dates back to.
The mosaic floor was first discovered inside "room 28" at the Chedworth Roman Villa in Gloucestershire, England in 2017, but testing to verify the age of the floor has just been completed, UK conservation charity the National Trust said in a press release Thursday.
The date is significant because it had been believed towns and villas fell into decay after being abandoned following an economic crash in the 4th century.
Martin Papworth, National Trust archaeologist, said the 5th century marks the end of the Roman era in Britain and the beginning of the Dark Ages -- when society is thought by some historians to have deteriorated in western Europe as a result of the Roman withdrawal.