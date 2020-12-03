Travelers Seeking Beach and Waterfront Destinations This Holiday Season

Couple enters their vacation home rental. (photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / monkeybusinessimages
Lacey Pfalz
Travel Pulse
With COVID-19 cases still on the rise and the hope of vaccines still a ways away, this holiday season might be the strangest one yet, but does that mean that no one will travel this season?
Turns out, there’s still hope. Vacasa, the vacation rental management company, released its 2020 Holiday Trends & Destination Best Bets, to shed much-needed light on what Americans might be planning to do over the holiday season and, most importantly, where they might be planning to go.
The biggest motivator for this holiday season will be spending quality time with loved ones. Over 1,000 people participated in the survey, 43 percent of which said they will be traveling closer to home this year, mostly by car, and mostly to visit family, friends or a significant other.
Two in five of the participants said they will travel to a vacation destination, and most of those said they were interested in rental properties as opposed to hotels.
Waterfront or beachfront vacations are high, with 45 percent looking at a beachfront rental and 34 percent looking at waterfront rentals, indicating a trend that people, no matter where the destination is, want a relaxing and quiet vacation away from many popular stressors. Read more >>