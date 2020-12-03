Training Contracts signed with UB and BTVI for 1,000 beneficiaries through Citizen Security and Justice Programme

Bahamas National
NASSAU, The Bahamas – A Virtual Contract Signing took place today under the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP), between the University of the Bahamas (UB), the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) and the Ministry of National Security to benefit and improve the prospects of at-risk youth.
Minister of National Security the Hon. Marvin Dames, at the Ministry’s offices, November 30, 2020, said that the learning institutions had been selected as the top-ranked firms to deliver Numeracy and Literacy and Soft Skills training to 1,000 beneficiaries over the following 12 months. Those beneficiaries -- trainees -- would be at-risk youth in New Providence, undergoing critical skills training intervention to increase employability and employment, thereby assist in decreasing crime, and improving lives.
Minister Dames noted, "UB's Numeracy and Literacy training will be a competency-based learning experience that will improve the learner's basic mathematical, reading and writing capabilities. These core skills are essential for optimal performance in the workforce."