Tourism prepares campaign following blow from pandemic

The Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar, Minister of Tourism and Aviation
ZNS Bahamas
The Ministry of Tourism is stepping up its marketing campaign in hopes of luring visitors, following this year’s catastrophic blow to the economy.
According to Minister of Tourism, Hon. Dionsio D’Aguilar, next year, The Bahamas will move more into the traditional television advertising.
“I think we want to crawl before we walk, before we run and see how it goes. You can’t put blinders on and ignore what’s happening in the United States and so you don’t want to barrel in with limited and scarce market resources and not get the best bang for buck,” he said. (source)