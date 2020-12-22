Tourism Links with Agriculture

Bahamas National
Nassau, Bahamas - December 2020 … A groundbreaking strategic alliance has been formally entered into as a result of an initiative of the Tourism Development Corporation. Recently, Ministers D’Aguilar and Pintard joined forces and signed a Memorandum of Understanding to launch a new initiative and seat the Agritourism Committee to engender a viable and visible linkage with local farmers and fishermen with the hospitality industry
Patterned on Agritourism successes achieved in Eastern Caribbean countries like Barbados, St Lucia, Antigua and Jamaica that have integrally partnered with their tourism sectors and realized benefits for their local economies, the Agritourism Committee will be co-chaired by Mark Humes, M.P. and Chairman of Bahamas Agricultural Health & Food Safety Authority (BAHFSA) and Janet Johnson, CEO/Executive Director of the Tourism Development Corporation (TDC). The Chairs will invite key stakeholders and technical organizations, including the Bahamas Hotel & Tourism Association, together with agricultural entities such as IICA and CARDI to participate. Read more >>