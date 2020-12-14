Thomas 'Tiny' Lister Jr., 'Friday' actor, dead at 62 after apparently experiencing Covid-19 symptoms

Sarah Moon, CNN
(CNN) - Actor and wrestler Thomas Lister Jr., also known as "Tiny," was found dead in his home Thursday after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, his manager told CNN.
The 62-year-old actor started feeling sick a week ago, but his symptoms "got really bad, really quick," manager Cindy Cowan said.
He couldn't breathe and felt very weak, she said.
"It literally went so fast," Cowan added.
Lister was best known for his role as Deebo in the "Friday" movie franchise alongside rapper Ice Cube. He also appeared with Hulk Hogan in the World Wrestling Entertainment movie "No Holds Barred."