This is what could keep you out of the hospital if you catch COVID-19

Andy Meek
BGR News
So much importance has been attached to the ongoing rollout of coronavirus vaccines around the US right now from drugmakers like Pfizer and Moderna, but there’s another COVID treatment already close at hand that’s being vastly underutilized.
That’s according to federal health officials like US Health Secretary Alex Azar and Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific advisor for the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine program. They’re referring to antibody drugs from pharmaceutical giants like Eli Lilly and Regeneron, which can cut coronavirus hospitalizations in half or more. However, new reporting shows that while some 65,000 doses of the drugs are being distributed to states each week, somewhere between only 5% and 20% are being used. Read more >>