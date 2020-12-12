This electric car platform lets you easily convert your vintage automobile into an EV

Sarang Sheth
Yanko Design
Imagine being able to run your old, gas-guzzling car on a new, electric platform. It could be a vintage, a discontinued model, hell, it could be a Humvee, and all you'd need would be to pick up the old car's body and interiors and place them on the mechanical base of an electric car. That's sort of the promise Zero Labs is making with its electric platform. Designed to be universal and customizable, the Zero Labs Platform is an electric base that can fit under the body of virtually any existing car, turning it instantly electric.