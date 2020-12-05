These Are the Ages When Alcohol Is Most Dangerous to the Brain, Researchers Say

Ed Cara, GIZMODO
Alcohol has many well-known negative effects on our health, but a new paper this week highlights what are likely the most harmful periods during a lifetime to have alcohol in your system, at least when it comes to our brains.
The paper, published as an editorial in the BMJ on Friday, was written by researchers from the UK and Australia: Louise Mewton, Briana Lees, and Rahul Tony Rao. Mewton and Rao have studied the aging brain, while Lees specializes in mental health and substance use. Together, they sum up much of the current research on how alcohol can influence the brain and body over the course of our lives. Read more >>