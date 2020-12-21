The Surgeon General Just Warned Americans About New COVID Strain

A “more contagious” COVID may be coming to our shores. Here’s how to avoid it.
US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams
Alek Korab
Eat This, Not That!
A new, more contagious strain of coronavirus was discovered in the United Kingdom, leading London to enter a restrictive Tier 4 lockdown right before Christmas. With this strain no doubt heading to our shores soon, the Surgeon General of the United States, Dr. Jerome Adams, was asked on Face the Nation how we can stay safe and survive the pandemic, particularly with the busy holiday season ahead. Read on to hear his words of advice—as well as his take on why Trump hasn't been vaccinated. Read more >>