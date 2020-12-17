The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas - NAGB Newsletter

|
The
holiday season might look different this year but, the National Art
Gallery of The Bahamas is determined to keep it merry and bright—and
safe—in a series of special “curbside” pop-up holiday markets on our
grounds. Spread good cheer by shopping local this year and supporting
our Bahamian artists and creative entrepreneurs. Explore handmade
ornaments, apparel, Christmas cards, jewellery, artwork, décor and more
in a safe, socially-distanced outdoor environment. Also, be sure to
check out more local goodies in our Mixed Media shop and explore our PULSE series
of outdoor exhibitions while taking a walk in our Art Park. We have
implemented mandatory masks, temperature checks, sanitization stations
and crowd control to ensure social distancing and safety.