The Mafia Is Probably Going To Try To Get Their Hands On The COVID Vaccine

Coronavirus vaccines will be "equivalent of liquid gold to organized crime networks," according to global police agency Interpol. Thibault Savary / Getty Images
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News
Mafia groups will most likely to try to disrupt the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, international police organization Interpol warned on Wednesday.
In a statement, the group warned its 194 member countries to be on high alert for organized crime networks attempting to infiltrate supply chains to get their hands on the vaccine. They also warned about the sale of fraudulent coronavirus vaccines.
“Criminal networks will also be targeting unsuspecting members of the public via fake websites and false cures, which could pose a significant risk to their health, even their lives," said Interpol Secretary-General Jürgen Stock.
"It is essential that law enforcement is as prepared as possible for what will be an onslaught of all types of criminal activity linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, which is why Interpol has issued this global warning."