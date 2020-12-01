The Governor General – Long Island Official Visit

ZNS Bahamas
On the Official Visit to Long Island, Their Excellencies the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith, Governor General, and Lady Clara Smith, on Friday, November 27, 2020 toured North Long High School, Simms, Long Island, where he delivered remarks and made a presentation of electronic tablets to Acting District Superintendent Melinda Pratt. Along with MP for Long Island Adrian Gibson, the Governor General visited the Columbus Monument at Seymour’s; and he visited the Newton’s Cay Bridge, also in Seymour’s. View photos >>