The Cape Eleuthera Resort and Marina Officially Announces December 2020 Re-opening Date

Boating event hosted at The Cape Eleuthera Resort and Marina during the month of March 2020. (Photo credit: The Eleutheran Newspaper)
Today, General Manager Chris Morris at The Cape Eleuthera Resort and Marina officially announced a re-opening date of December 18th, 2020, for the property, located at the southern tip of The Eleutheran archipelago.
The Cape Eleuthera Resort and Marina is typically open 365 days a year, and in a brief interview at the end of the third quarter of 2020, GM Morris expressed that they wanted nothing more than to get their incredible staff back to work and guests on property. Read more >>