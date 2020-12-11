The Bahamas Praised for Shark Conservation Leadership

ZNS Bahamas
Shark species around the world have suffered large declines for decades due to overfishing and other human pressures, with reef sharks particularly impacted because of their habitat’s proximity to large human population centers. Not so in The Bahamas, where populations of reef sharks and several other species have remained stable for decades due to the country’s long history of forward-thinking conservation policies, according to the researchers behind a major international study. Global FinPrint, the largest ever shark population survey of its kind, said the incredible conservation success of The Bahamas is due in large part to the hard work and foresight of local researchers, as well as official institutions such as the Bahamas National Trust and The Bahamas Dept. of Marine Resources. Read more >>