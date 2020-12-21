The Bahamas: BPC Spuds Perseverance #1 Offshore Well

Stena IceMAX- Credit: Paul McClimond/MarineTraffic
Offshore Engineer
Bahamas Petroleum Company (BPC) has started drilling at its maiden offshore well in the Bahamas, despite the opposition by environmental groups and U.S. Congress members who recently called for a stop of the drilling project off the Caribbean country's coast.
BPC said Monday that the drilling of the offshore well called Perseverance #1 had started on December 20, 6:30. The well, being drilled by Stena Drilling's Stena IceMAX drillship is expected to take 45 - 60 days to complete.
Bahamas Petroleum Company is targeting P50 prospective oil resources of 0.77 billion barrels, with an upside of 1.44 billion barrels, BPC said. Read more >>