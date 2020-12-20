The Bahamas’ Abaco Beach Resort Is Back and Better Than Ever

By Alexander Britell and Guy Britton
Caribbean Journal
Jimmy Buffett’s old boat is in town.
It’s a crisp December afternoon in Abaco, and “Fore Aces” is in Boat Harbour, a 124-foot-long message that one of the most important marinas in The Bahamas is very much back.
It’s not a surprise to the legendary singer-songwriter’s former yacht here in Abaco; this is The Bahamas’ boating Mecca, a place that’s drawn the navally inclined to its electric blue waters and green-hilled islands and cays for centuries.
And for nearly seven decades, they’ve started or ended or stopped along on their journeys in one place: the Abaco Beach Resort and Boat Harbour Marina. Read more >>