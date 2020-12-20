Study reveals UV LED lights effectively kill the human coronavirus

In a landmark study, researchers found that UV light-emitting diodes (LEDs) can quickly and effectively kill the human coronavirus. If they are effective against SARS-CoV-2, this technology could be an inexpensive way to disinfect surfaces, ventilation systems, and water systems.
Using the human coronavirus OC43 (HCoV-OC43) as a substitute for SARS-CoV-2, the research team tested different UV LED bulbs emitting varying wavelengths — measured in nanometers (nm) — to see which would effectively inactivate the HCoV-OC43 virus.
After exposing viral suspensions placed in darkened tubes to UV LED light, the team found that wavelengths of 285 nm were highly effective at inactivating the virus and almost as effective as wavelengths of 265 nm, inactivating 99.9% of the coronavirus in under 30 seconds.
Furthermore, other viruses showed similar sensitivity to these wavelengths, indicating that this technology could be useful against many types of human coronavirus, including SARS-CoV-2.
The researchers say that these findings are significant because not only does the 285-nm UV LED light disinfect coronaviruses, but it is also less expensive and more readily available than the 265-nm variety. Read more >>