Students learn the importance of giving thanks

A LESSON IN GIVING THANKS – Despite the challenging times the administration and staff of Jack Hayward High School continued their tradition and hosted the annual Food Drive, to show the students the importance of giving to those less fortunate. Pictured are head of the Social Science Department, Shantell Evans (left) and Lanette Moxey (right), Grade 9 student. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Principal of Jack Hayward Junior High School, JoyAnne Pennerman, in an exclusive with this daily, shared that despite the challenging times the administration and staff of the school saw it fitting to continue with tradition and host the annual Food Drive, to show the students the importance of giving to those less fortunate.
“Annually, a food drive is held and it is hosted by the Social Science Department. It takes place during the Religious Knowledge Week,” Pennerman revealed.
"We have a lot to be grateful for and that was the theme, teaching our students to be thankful even though we would have gone through Dorian (hurricane) and currently in a pandemic. We wanted to continue with the initiative, to teach our students to be thankful.